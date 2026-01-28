Ajit Pawar Death News LIVE: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 5 others dead after plane crashes in Baramati

Ajit Pawar Death News LIVE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, PTI reported.
Initial information suggested that the aircraft was being used by Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister.
Official documents note that the Maharashtra Deputy CM was scheduled to travel to Baramati later in the day to attend a series of four public engagements.
According to preliminary reports, the aircraft reportedly carrying Ajit Pawar encountered difficulties while attempting an emergency landing, resulting in a crash in Maharashtra's Baramati. Several occupants sustained injuries and were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Visuals from the scene showed the severely damaged wreckage of the aircraft, with emergency personnel and ambulances deployed at the site. Authorities have cordoned off the area as rescue and recovery efforts continue.
The cause of the emergency landing has not yet been established, and officials said further details would be released once technical assessments and eyewitness accounts are examined.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "This is very shocking, painful and heart-rending. There have been differences between us, but we have worked together. He was a really committed man who kept to his work. I express my sympathies to Pawar sahab, Supriya ji, Sunetra ji, Parth and Jay. I also express sympathies to lakhs and crores of people in Baramati...Going away like this is very painful..." (ANI)
Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM of Maharashtra, was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash: DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation). (ANI)
A chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati crash-landed at 8.45 am on Wednesday morning. As per preliminary report, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar was onboard the charter. Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. (ANI)
