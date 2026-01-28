Ajit Pawar passes away: Sanjay Gandhi to YSR, Indian politicians who died in plane crashes

The death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati has once again drawn attention to a sombre chapter in India’s political history: the loss of senior public figures in air accidents. Over the decades, India has witnessed several such tragedies involving aircraft and helicopters, each prompting investigations, policy reflection and national mourning.

Below is a chronology of prominent Indian politicians and public leaders who lost their lives in air crashes, illustrating both the personal toll and the wider institutional impact of these incidents.

Ajit Pawar (2026) Ajit Anantrao Pawar, a veteran leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister in non-consecutive terms, died on 28 January 2026, when a chartered Learjet 45 crashed near Baramati in Pune district during a landing attempt.

The aircraft, returning from Mumbai, was carrying Pawar, security personnel and crew members. Preliminary statements from the aviation regulator indicated that all on board were killed. Pawar, 66, was widely regarded as an influential architect of Maharashtra’s fiscal and administrative policy, and his death left a significant void in state politics.

Vijay Rupani (2025) Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani died on 12 June 2025, in the crash of Air India Flight AI-171 shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad en route to London.

The Airbus aircraft was carrying more than 240 passengers. Rupani’s remains were identified through DNA matching, and Gujarat observed a day of state mourning. Investigators examined aircraft systems, weather conditions and air traffic communications as part of an ongoing probe.

Dorjee Khandu (2011) Dorjee Khandu, then Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, died in a helicopter crash on 30 April 2011, while flying through remote mountainous terrain near Tawang.

The helicopter lost contact shortly after take-off. After days of search operations involving the armed forces, the wreckage was found in dense forest at a high altitude. Investigations cited poor weather and challenging topography.

Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (2009) Popularly known as YSR, Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy was serving as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh when he died in a Bell 430 helicopter crash on 2 September 2009.

The helicopter went missing en route from Hyderabad to Chittoor and was later found in the Nallamala forest. Investigators concluded that severe weather and low visibility led to a controlled flight into terrain. His death triggered widespread public grief and major political realignments in the state.

Om Prakash Jindal and Surender Singh (2005) Haryana Power Minister Om Prakash Jindal and Agriculture Minister Surender Singh died when a King Cobra helicopter crashed near Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on 3 March 2005.

The helicopter was flying from Delhi to Chandigarh. Investigators pointed to technical failure and poor visibility as contributing factors.

G. M. C. Balayogi (2002) G. M. C. Balayogi, then Speaker of the Lok Sabha, died in a Bell 206 helicopter crash in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, on 3 March 2002.

Adverse weather conditions were cited as a major cause. Balayogi’s death marked a rare constitutional moment, as a sitting Speaker had never before died in office due to an aviation accident.

Madhavrao Scindia (2001) Senior Congress leader and Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia was killed in a Beechcraft C90 aircraft crash on 30 September 2001, while flying from Delhi to Kanpur.

Engine failure, compounded by weather conditions, was cited as the likely cause. His death had long-term ramifications for Congress politics in Madhya Pradesh and at the national level.

Sanjay Gandhi (1980) One of the earliest and most widely remembered incidents involved Sanjay Gandhi, who died on 23 June 1980, when a light aircraft he was piloting crashed near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.

The accident was attributed to pilot error and spatial disorientation. Gandhi’s death reshaped political equations in the country during a critical period.

General Bipin Rawat (2021) India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, and his wife Madhulika Rawat were killed in a Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on 8 December 2021.