Ajit Pawar passes away: PM Modi, Amit Shah dial CM Fadnavis; ‘shocking’ says Priyanka Chaturvedi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others were killed on Wednesday morning after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred while the aircraft was attempting to land in the Baramati area of Pune. Pawar, 66, who was also a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was travelling on the chartered flight at the time of the crash, according to official sources. The circumstances leading to the accident are under investigation.

Following the news of Pawar’s death, NCP–SP leader Supriya Sule, along with Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar, departed for Maharashtra. Political leaders across party lines expressed shock and grief as condolences poured in from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah both contacted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to receive updates on the crash, the state government said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saids," Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers."

An emotional Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Wednesday expressed grief at the news of the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who was killed in a charter plane crash in Bramati eary today.

"It is very sad news," Sawant said adding that the entire Pawar family is shattered by the news.

"I always did what he said. He was a bold man. He had a big role in the development of the Baramati region. I express my condolences to the entire Pawar family," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the incident as “very shocking, painful and heart-rending”, noting that despite political differences, Pawar was a committed public servant.

“This is very shocking, painful and heart-rending. There have been differences between us, but we have worked together. He was a really committed man who kept to his work. I express my sympathies to Pawar sahab, Supriya ji, Sunetra ji, Parth and Jay. I also express sympathies to lakhs and crores of people in Baramati... Going away like this is very painful...,” she said.

Congress MP Imran Masood said the sudden loss of the leader was deeply saddening.

“The passing away of such an energetic leader suddenly is very saddening. Our sympathies lie with this family,” he said.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly observed a tribute in Pawar’s memory, paying respects to the late deputy chief minister.

Telangana Congress spokesperson Sama Ram Mohan Reddy termed Pawar’s death a significant loss to both Maharashtra and the nation.

“We are really saddened by the untimely demise of a prominent political personality, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. His passing away is a huge loss for Maharashtra and the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family and dear ones,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also expressed grief, saying he was “shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the passing away of Maharashtra Deputy CM & NCP chief Sh. Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati”.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti likewise conveyed her condolences, joining leaders nationwide in mourning the death of one of Maharashtra’s most prominent political figures.

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran said, "It is very unfortunate to hear that such an accident has taken place. We are not aware of the details, so let us wait for the report and see what has actually happened. It is really shocking and very unfortunate. Deputy CM and his team were travelling in the plane and this has happened. That has to be investigated, let us wait for the report."

DMK MP T Siva said," It is very sad. I have no words to express the grief. He was such a dynamic politician."

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy condoled the demise and said," It is very shocking and sad news. I express my condolences to his family."