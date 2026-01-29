Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Aviation Minister Naidu responds to Maha CM Fadnavis' letter. Here's what he said

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu has replied to a letter from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with regard to the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated an investigation, and the aircraft’s black box has been taken into custody, Naidu said in the letter.

“As per the Aircraft Accident and Incident Rules, the investigation has begun and will be conducted in a transparent and time-bound manner,” the Union Minister said.

Fadnavis had written in the letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, mentioning that “a very senior leader like Ajit Pawar lost his life in the aircraft accident; four others also lost their lives.” The letter requested an inquiry into the exact causes of the accident and urged immediate steps to prevent such accidents in the future.

The Minister responded that all technical records, operational details, and facts from the accident site are being examined.

“The Ministry has taken note of your request to prevent such incidents in the future, and appropriate measures will be implemented once the investigation report is received,” Naidu said.

“Cooperation from the Maharashtra government will be valuable for this inquiry, and assistance from the local administration will be required. The complete investigation report will also be shared with the state government,” he added.

Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning in Baramati.

Ajit Pawar was on his way to Baramati, the NCP stronghold, to attend a rally for the Zila Parishad elections when his chartered plane crashed, leaving all six on board, including him, dead.

