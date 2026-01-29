Ajit Pawar plane crash: MoCA vows thorough, time-bound probe into fatal accident—what we know so far

Following the tragic plane crash in Baramati that left Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others dead, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) provided an update on the status of the investigation into the accident.

The ministry said that all requisite response and investigative mechanisms had been activated immediately after the crash and that a transparent, comprehensive and time-bound inquiry remained MoCA's top priority.

Here are the key updates on the investigation so far - MoCA said that a team of three officers from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Delhi had reached the crash site on 28 January.

- A team of three officers from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Mumbai Regional Office, had also reached the crash site on Wednesday.

- The Director General of the AAIB had also arrived at the crash site on Wednesday, MoCA said, adding that the investigation was progressing "expeditiously".

- The black box of the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft which crashed had been recovered as well, and has been sent to the DGCA for further investigation.

Earlier on Wednesday, MoCA had issued a release on the initial findings of the probe, detailing the sequence of events that led to the fatal crash in Baramati.

Events leading up to the crash - MoCA said that the plane Ajit Pawar was flying on, with registration VT-SSK first came in contact with the Bramati airport at 8.18 am IST.

- The aircraft's next call to Baramati took place when it was 30 nautical miles (NM) away frm the airport, with MoCA saying that the plane was advised to descend at the pilot's discretion.

- At the time of the second call, the aircraft crew had enquired about winds and visibility, and was informed that the visibility was around 3,000 metres.

- The next contact between the aircraft and Baramati took place prior to its final approach of runway 11, when the crew told the airport that the runway was "not in sight" and initiated a go-around to attempt a second approach.

- After the go around, the aircraft was once against asked about its position, and the crew reported again that it was on its final approach of runway 11.

- Asked again whether the runway was in sight, the crew reported in the negative, before responding a few seconds later and confirming that the runway was in sight.

- After confirmation, the aircraft was given a greenlight to land on runway 11, with the nod coming at 8.43 am IST.

- However, the crew of VT-SSK did not give readback of the landing clearance.

- A minute later, at 8.44 am IST, the ATC saw flames at the threshold of runway 11, and emergency services rushed to the crash site.

- The wreckage of the Learjet 45 was found on the left side of runway 11.

Other details that we know of - The Learjet 45 which crashed was being operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, and had undergone its last safety audit on February 2025

- The last words heard from the crew were "oh s**t", as per a senior DGCA official quoted by Hindustan Times.