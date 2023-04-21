Ajit Pawar's name missing from NCP's convention meet today, triggers fresh speculation of rift: Report3 min read . 12:49 PM IST
As Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) one day convention will be held today, reports have stated that Ajit Pawar's name is missing from the invitee list.
This comes amid the time when there are speculations that he and a group of MLAs will join the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However Pawar has denied all the rumours and stated that he would work for his party till he is alive.
Reports have stated that NCP's Sharad Pawar will address the convention on its aim to develop Mumbai as world class city. The convention was originally to be held on 20 April and Ajit Pawar had consented to attend the event. However, after the event was rescheduled to today, he denied attending it due to his unavailability, TOI has reported.
Rumours were rife that Pawar took the signatures of 40 of 53 MLAs of NCP amid a buzz about his rumoured alliance with the BJP. Rumours about Ajit Pawar's next political move started doing rounds last week when he suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp. The BJP is part of the Shinde government.
On 19 April, Nationalist Congress Party's Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule indicated that there will be two political "blasts" in the next 15 days--one in Delhi and another in Maharashtra. He comments came when reporters asked her about Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar's statement that there will be (political) "bomb blasts" in the next 15 days in the state. "There will be one in Delhi and the other in the state," Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said without further elaborating.
Further, asked about speculation over Ajit Pawar's next political move, disgruntlement, and proximity with the BJP, Sule said, "What has happened is that for any development, my brother (Ajit Pawar) is held responsible. Everybody talks about a coin that is in demand in the market."
On rumours of Ajit Pawar joining the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat announced that in case Pawar joins BJP, they would not remain a part of Maharashtra government. The subtle warning issued by the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra could also potentially threat BJP's hold on the state government, that came to power usurping the Uddhav Thackeray government least year.
In the past, when Maharashtra was under President's rule after the results of the 2019 Assembly polls were out and Shiv Sena (undivided) severed ties with ally BJP, Ajit Pawar secretly joined hands with Devendra Fadnavis and a government was formed with Fadnavis as the chief minister and the NCP leader as his deputy. However, that government lasted for just 80 hours after Ajit Pawar resigned. After the Shiv Sena joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form a coalition government in November 2019, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister and handled the finance portfolio.
