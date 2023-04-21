On 19 April, Nationalist Congress Party's Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule indicated that there will be two political "blasts" in the next 15 days--one in Delhi and another in Maharashtra. He comments came when reporters asked her about Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar's statement that there will be (political) "bomb blasts" in the next 15 days in the state. "There will be one in Delhi and the other in the state," Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said without further elaborating.