The Dhangar community in Maharashtra is seeking Scheduled Tribe status, arguing their current categorisation is inadequate.

Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and at least two tribal legislators jumped off the third floor of the Mantralaya building and landed on the safety nets on Friday afternoon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, Zirwal and the others were protesting against the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the quota for tribals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

None of the protesters were seriously injured in the incident, the official said.

Dhangars, a shepherd community from western Maharashtra and Marathwada region, have been demanding inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The community says it has been deprived of the quota as the Centre’s database has no mention of ‘Dhangar’ but instead identifies ‘Dhangad’ as part of STs. Dhangars are currently on the Nomadic Tribes list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in September, Madhav Bhau Gade, chief of the outfit Yashwant Sena, said, “If the Chief Minister does not have time to understand the Dhangar reservation and our other demands, we don't need him either."

Earlier on September 30, hundreds of tribals on Monday protested in Gondia city alleging that the Maharashtra government was trying to induct Dhangars in the ST category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A memorandum was submitted to the district collector stating that Dhangars (shepherds) are not tribals and that any attempt to induct them in the ST list will be an injustice to tribals.

Also Read: How the state is reclaiming power over tribal communities

State minister Shambhuraj Desai recently said the Maharashtra government will set up a panel, including three IAS officers, to establish that ‘Dhangar’ and ‘Dhangad’ are different names of the same community. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}