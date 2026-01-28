Ajit Pawar's final moments: Learjet 45 pilot cited poor visibility before landing - ‘then ATC saw flames’

Hours after a routine election rally trip turned fatal for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar when the chartered plane he was travelling in crashed during landing at Baramati airport, the poignant details of the final moments of the NCP chief and four others have come to light. The Ministry of Civil Aviation, detailed in a press release, the sequence of events just as the Learjet 45 aircraft was approaching the Baramati airport runway for landing.

According to the ministry, the pilot had shared with the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) about the poor visibility around the runway. The ATC told the investigators that after reporting “no sight of runway,” but later informed the person manning ATC that the runway was in sight.

The aircraft was cleared for landing on runway 11, but the plane, Learway 45, “did not give a readback of the landing clearance.”

The ministry said, “The aircraft reported on the final approach of Runway 11 and the runway was not in sight to them. They initiated a go-around in the first approach. After Go Around, the aircraft was asked about its position and crew reported on final approach of runway 11.”

"They were asked to report runway in sight. They replied “runway is currently not in sight, will call when runway is in sight". After a few seconds they reported that the runway is in sight. The aircraft was cleared to land on runway 11 at 0843IST, however, they did not give a readback of the landing clearance," it said.

