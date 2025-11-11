Ajith Kumar faces bomb threat: Good Bad Ugly actor joins other Tamil celebs Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vijay, Nayanthara

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has become the latest celebrity in Chennai to receive a bomb threat. His residence at Chennai’s East Coast Road was under scanner, according to multiple media reports.

It led to an immediate search by the bomb squad. Police have not yet shared details about the explosive mentioned in the threat or the identity of the sender. An enquiry is ongoing. Meanwhile, India Today has reported that the police are calling it a “hoax”.

The bomb threat for the Good Bad Ugly actor comes shortly after a similar email was sent to the DGP office. The email claimed that a bomb had been planted at actor Arun Vijay’s home in Ekkattuthangal.

A full inspection was carried out and no device was found. The investigation to trace the email source is ongoing.

In recent months, several Tamil film stars have been targeted by bomb threats. Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Vijay earlier faced similar threats.

Actresses Trisha and Nayanthara also received similar warnings. Composer Ilaiyaraaja’s T Nagar studio faced a bomb hoax in October as well.

The bomb threat at Ajith Kumar’s residence comes as Delhi is still reeling from the massive explosion near Red Fort on November 10.

Delhi explosion kills 12 The blast on Monday killed at least 12 people and injured several others, according to PTI. The blast was so strong that body parts were scattered across the area. Some fragments landed inside the nearby Jain Mandir compound.

JP Mishra from the Jain Mandir sports club said residents had tried to help the injured. Then, emergency teams arrived. Mishra recalled seeing dismembered bodies on the road.

Another resident, Karmayta Devi, said her family could not sleep the entire night because the blast felt like an earthquake. Her teenage son was traumatised after seeing the bodies. The gruesome scene left the entire area shaken.

“Our school is closed today. We couldn't sleep the whole night. I have never heard such a loud sound before,” PTI quoted 10-year-old Priya as saying.

Bomb threat for Arun Vijay Last week, Tamil actor Arun Vijay’s residence in Chennai faced a bomb threat after an email had been sent to the DGP office. Police officials from the Ekkattuthangal station said the email, sent by an unidentified person, claimed that a bomb had been planted at the actor’s house.

Soon after receiving the alert, a bomb detection squad and a large team of police personnel rushed to the spot. They conducted a detailed search in and around the house to ensure the actor’s safety.

The search continued for some time, and officials confirmed that no explosive material was found. Police then launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender.