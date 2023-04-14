Indian Railways' fourteenth Vande Bharat Express which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and connects Delhi with Rajasthan's Ajmer. This is also the first Vande Bharat Express train for Rajasthan.

The train will cover 428 kilometers distance in 5.15 hours which is lesser than the time taken by the other Express trains running on this route. The train will operate six days a week and will not run on Wednesdays. The Delhi-Ajmer Vande Bharat will stop at Gurgaon, Alwar , Jaipur before terminating its journey at Ajmer.

Fare of Delhi- Ajmer Vande Bharat Express:

The fare of Vande Bharat Express( Train No- 20978) between Delhi Cantt to Ajmer station will be ₹1250 which includes ₹308 as catering charges which is optional and ₹2270 in the Executive Class between both the stations and also includes ₹369 as catering charges. Meanwhile, the fare on Train No- 20977 Vande Bharat Express will be ₹1085 in Chair Car and includes ₹142 as catering charges and ₹2075 in Executive Cass which will also include ₹175 as catering charge. The Delhi-Ajmer Vande Bharat will stop at Gurgaon, Alwar , Jaipur before terminating its journey at Ajmer.

Timings of Ajmer JN-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express:

20977 VANDE BHARAT AJMER JN- DELHI CANTT S.N. Station Code Station Name Route Number Arrival Time Departure Time Halt Time(In minutes) Distance Day 1 AII AJMER JN 1 -- 06:20 -- 0 1 2 JP JAIPUR 1 07:50 07:55 05:00 135 1 3 AWR ALWAR 1 09:35 09:37 02:00 286 1 4 GGN GURGAON 1 11:15 11:17 02:00 411 1 5 DEC DELHI CANTT 1 11:35 -- -- 428 1

Timings of Delhi Cantt-Ajmer JN Vande Bharat Express:

20978 VANDEBHARAT DELHI CANTT- AJMER JN S.N. Station Code Station Name Route Number Arrival Time Departure Time Halt Time(In minutes) Distance Day 1 DEC DELHI CANTT 1 -- 18:40 -- 0 1 2 GGN GURGAON 1 18:51 18:53 02:00 17 1 3 AWR ALWAR 1 20:17 20:19 02:00 143 1 4 JP JAIPUR 1 22:05 22:10 05:00 294 1 5 AII AJMER JN 1 23:55 -- -- 428 1

Meanwhile, the Shatabdi Express operates on all days operating from New Delhi railway station to Ajmer station. The train has a dynamic fare system and it takes around 6.15 hours to cover the distance.

According to the schedule drawn up for the newest Vande Bharat Express, it will cover the distance between Delhi Cantt. and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes.

The present fastest train on the same route, Shatabdi Express, takes 6 hours 15 minutes. The new Vande Bharat Express will be faster by 60 minutes than the present fastest train on the same route.

The train will improve the connectivity to major tourist destinations in Rajasthan, including Pushkar and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, among other places that draw visitors in bulk around the year. Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region.

Timings of 12015 Ajmer Shatabdi Express:

The train halts at Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari, Alwar, Bandikui Jn, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Jaipur, Kishangarh before terminating at Ajmer. The train has a dynamic fare system and costs around ₹1005 in an AC Chair Car which includes ₹125 as catering charges which is optional whereas the fare in Executive class of Shatabdi Express the fare is ₹1670 and includes ₹175 as catering charges again which is optional.

AJMER SHATABDI S.N. Station Code Station Name Route Number Arrival Time Departure Time Halt Time(In minutes) Distance Day 1 NDLS NEW DELHI 1 -- 06:10 -- 0 1 2 DEC DELHI CANTT 1 06:38 06:40 02:00 16 1 3 GGN GURGAON 1 06:56 06:58 02:00 32 1 4 RE REWARI 1 07:45 07:47 02:00 84 1 5 AWR ALWAR 1 08:45 08:47 02:00 158 1 6 BKI BANDIKUI JN 1 09:31 09:33 02:00 218 1 7 GADJ GANDHINAGAR JPR 1 10:25 10:27 02:00 303 1 8 JP JAIPUR 1 10:45 10:50 05:00 309 1 9 KSG KISHANGARH 1 12:07 12:09 02:00 418 1 10 AII AJMER JN 1 12:55 -- -- 443 1

Timings of Ajmer New Delhi Shatabdi Express: