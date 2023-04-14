Fare of Delhi- Ajmer Vande Bharat Express:

The fare of Vande Bharat Express( Train No- 20978) between Delhi Cantt to Ajmer station will be ₹1250 which includes ₹308 as catering charges which is optional and ₹2270 in the Executive Class between both the stations and also includes ₹369 as catering charges. Meanwhile, the fare on Train No- 20977 Vande Bharat Express will be ₹1085 in Chair Car and includes ₹142 as catering charges and ₹2075 in Executive Cass which will also include ₹175 as catering charge. The Delhi-Ajmer Vande Bharat will stop at Gurgaon, Alwar , Jaipur before terminating its journey at Ajmer.