After a yacht carrying a box with three AK-47 rifles, ammunition and some documents was found at Harihareshwar beach in Raigad on Thursday morning, Maharashtra ATS is on a high alert, investigating.

ATS Chief Vineet Agrawal said, "A boat with three AK-47 rifles was seized off Raigad coast today. The investigation is underway. We've retrieved some papers from the boat, more things are lying inside the boat. We are trying to pull the boat away from the sea."

Security was tightened in the Raigad region of Maharashtra after the recovery of a mysterious boat loaded with weapons near the Harihareshwar beach on Thursday.

According to local police officials, no person was present in the boat but some arms, including an AK-47, and ammunition were found. Following the development, a team of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) was rushed to the spot, they said."The Coast guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed and investigations are underway," police officials added.

There were also reports that an abandoned lifeboat was also found in a nearby area. More details were awaited in this regard.

The presence of the mysterious boat raised alarm bells as Mumbai had been targeted by Pakistan-based terrorists on November 26, 2008, by terrorists who had entered the city by sea route.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there is "no confirmation of any terror angle" into the incident, while also stating that the government is not ruling out anything and investigation is underway to probe all aspects.

The Central agencies have been informed about the developments.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were pressed into action. Officials also set out to probe the antecedents of Neptune Maritime Security, whose sticker was found on the rifle box on the yacht.

After being contacted by the Indian authorities, the Neptune P2P Group issued a statement. As per the security group, in June 2022, it provided private security on Lady Han, which was later damaged in the Arabian Sea, causing the captain (James Hobert) to declare an emergency. While the crew was rescued, the yacht was unable to be salvaged due to extreme weather conditions.

Detailing about the boat, Fadnavis said that 'Ladyhan' named boat is owned by an Australian woman, her husband James Herbert is the captain of the boat.

Citing the upcoming festive season, the Deputy CM said that instructions have been given to the police and administration to be prepared."The boat belongs to an Australian citizen. The boat's engine broke down in the sea, the people were rescued by a Korean boat. It has now reached Harihareshwar beach. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police and administration have been instructed to be prepared," he said.

With the inputs from the ANI