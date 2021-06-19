Former IAS officer AK Sharma has been appointed as vice president of Uttar Pradesh BJP. In January this year, Sharma had resigned from the administrative service to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Before taking a plunge into politics, Sharma was the Union secretary of MSME Department.





Weeks after joining the ruling party, Sharma filed the nomination for MLC. He was elected to the upper house in the state. After receiving the winning certificate, Sharma thanked BJP and its central and state leadership and workers for making him MLC in Uttar Pradesh. "Life is for Nation; BJP my dignity, Lotus is Identity. Thank Honourable (Narendra) Modi ji from heart," he said in a tweet.

Sharma is considered close to Prime Minister Modi and it was expected that he would get bigger responsibility in Uttar Pradesh as elections were just less than a year ago. The buzz was that he may be inducted in the Yogi cabinet. However, reports suggest that chief minister Yogi is not in favour of cabinet expansion at this moment.

Last week, Yogi Adityanath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi. Adityanath was on a two-day visit to the national capital. His visit came close on the heels of the party holding a series of review meetings in Lucknow, which had fuelled speculation of a ministerial reshuffle in the state.

Yogi's visit to Delhi started just a day after Jitin Prasada quit the Congress and joined the BJP. A K Sharma was also in the national capital to meet party leaders and allies.

Earlier this month, BJP’s general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh had visited the state to review the party’s preparations for the assembly elections and held meetings with key ministers and organisation leaders.

