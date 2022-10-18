AK-203 rifles' production to begin in India by year end: Report

An Indo-Russian joint venture will start manufacturing AK-203 assault rifles at a facility in Uttar Pradesh by the end of this year, said a senior Russian official as quoted by the news agency PTI.
The Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited was set up in 2019 to produce the Russian-origin Kalashnikov assault rifles at Korwa Ordnance Factory in the Amethi district.
Alexander Mikheev, Rosoboronexport Director General said that the Korwa Ordnance Factory is ready to start manufacturing Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles by the end of 2022, as per PTI reports.
Rosoboronexport is Russia's state-run defense entity that oversees various key military projects, including those in foreign countries.
He said, "Our plans include 100 percent localization of the production of legendary Russian assault rifles in India."
"In the future, the joint venture may increase production and modernize facilities to manufacture advanced rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform," Mikheev added.
Rosoboronexport said that the AK-203 rifles are fitted with integral Picatinny rails for a convenient and easy mounting of sights and tactical accessories, enabling the effective use of weapons in various conditions, PTI reported.
The company is also attending the five-day DefExpo in Gandhinagar, which began on October 18.
The 12th edition of biennial DefExpo is being held from 18 to 22 October in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Gujarat during which live demonstrations showcasing the equipment and skill set of the Armed Forces, DPSUs and Industry will be held.
The theme of 12th DefExpo is ‘Path to Pride’ which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to transform India into a strong and self-reliant nation by supporting, showcasing and forging partnerships for the Indian Aerospace and Defence manufacturing sectors with Indian as well as global customers
During the exhibition, Rosoboronexport will discuss with the Indian side the production and supply of AK-203 for the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies of the country, the company said in a statement.
"In addition, the company will present a wide range of additional modern equipment designed both for customizing the assault rifle itself and for equipping personnel," it added.
