Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia arrested in disproportionate assets case after raids at Amritsar residence

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday in a disproportionate assets case after conducting raids across 25 locations in Punjab, PTI reported quoting sources. The vigilance bureau made the arrest after conducting the raids, including at the former minister's residence, the report said.

The bureau is yet to confirm the details of the case regarding which it arrested Majithia.

The Akali Dal leader's wife and Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia claimed that a disproportionate assets case was registered against him.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau along with state police conducted raids at 25 places in Punjab, including nine locations in Amritsar. This also comprised the residence of Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Majithia is already being probed in a 2021 case involving drugs.

Also Read | Akali Councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman shot dead by bike-borne men in Amritsar

The senior politician and his wife claimed that the Punjab Vigilance Bureau barged into their Green Avenue residence in Amritsar to conduct the raids. A similar incident also happened in their Chandigarh residence, they further claimed.

Akali leaders protest Akali leaders including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and others lashed out at the AAP government for the raids at Majithia's residence.

Kaur told reporters that a disproportionate assets case has been registered against her husband.

"We will continue to fight. People will stand by Majithia," she said.

Also Read | AAP leader shot at after argument with Akali leader in Punjab's Jalalabad

Earlier, as the news about the raid at Majithia's residence emerged on social media, Akali leaders and supporters headed towards his residence and shouted slogans against the Bhagwant Mann government.

A heavy force was deployed at a road leading to the residence of Majithia with policemen not allowing anyone to pass the barricades.

As a team of officials entered Majithia's house, Kaur asked officials, "What is happening? I want to know what is going on. How did you barge into my house without my knowledge".

Bikram Majithia also alleged that the vigilance officials "barged into" the house, "terrorising" his children.

The former minister could be heard arguing with a vigilance official, expressing his dismay over the manner in which they entered his house.

"You have forced your way through. This is not the way," Majithia told the vigilance team.

"I am not going anywhere. I am ready to cooperate," he said.

In a video, Majithia lashed out at the Mann government, alleging that the AAP was resorting to such tactics to suppress the voice of the opposition leaders.

Majithia claimed that a fresh FIR has been lodged by the vigilance department on Tuesday night.