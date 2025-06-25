Akali leader Bikram Majithia says Punjab vigilance raid at his residence: ‘Barged in, dhakka maar ke…’

Senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is under investigation in a 2021 drug-related case, claimed on Wednesday that a team from the Punjab Vigilance Bureau conducted a raid at his residence.

There has been no official confirmation from the Vigilance Bureau regarding the operation, and the purpose or case linked to the reported "raid" remains unclear. Majithia is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. His wife, Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia, alleged that a 30-member team from the Bureau forcibly entered their home, PTI reported.

She said they have not been informed about why the raid was conducted. him bail.

A video was also shared by Bikram Majithia on X in which some people were seen at his house in Amritsar. Majithia claimed they were members of the Vigilance Bureau.

In a post on X, Majithia said he had earlier said that the Bhagwant Mann government was preparing to file a false case against him as it could not find anything against him in the drug case.

Majithia claimed a team of the Vigilance Bureau led by the Senior Superintendent of Police of the vigilance conducted the raid. “Bhagwant Mann ji, understand this, no matter how many FIRs you register, neither I will be afraid nor your government can suppress my voice,” Majithia said.

“I have always talked about the issues of Punjab and will continue to do so,” he added.

Watch videos here:

The Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) is probing a 2021 drug case against Majithia.

The Akali leader had been summoned and questioned many times with regard to the drug case.

In March this year, the SIT had claimed that it had discovered "suspicious financial transactions" in firms linked to Majithia and his family.

The SIT probing the drug case against Majithia had expanded its investigation to scrutinise financial transactions abroad, it had then said.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the tenure of the Congress-led government headed by then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The case was based on a 2018 report by the anti-drug Special Task Force, and the FIR was filed by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station. Majithia was lodged in Patiala jail for over five months and was released in August 2022 after being granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

