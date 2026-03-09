Akanksha Singh who ranked 301 in UPSC exam is...: Govt finally clears confusion

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued a clarification on Monday, settling the controversy that erupted over UPSC rank 301 after two candidates, both named Akanksha Singh, staked the claim to the position.

What's the controversy According to news agency PTI, Akanksha Singh from Ara in Bihar, granddaughter of Brahmeshwar Singh, founder of the banned militia Ranvir Sena, was widely reported to have secured the rank. Brahmeshwar Singh was murdered in 2012.

Meanwhile, another candidate, also named Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, claimed that the rank belongs to her.

The row escalated after an admit card circulating on social media appeared to show the same name and roll number, further complicating the matter.

UPSC issues clarification In a press note on Monday, the UPSC said the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2025 was declared on March 6, 2026.

It took notice of various media reports, wherein two candidates of same name i.e. Akanksha Singh, claimed to have secured the same Rank 301 in the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2025.

Dispelling the confusion, the UPSC said Akanksha Singh who secured rank 301 has roll number "0856794", is the daughter of Ranjit Singh and Neelam Singh, and hails from village Abhaipur, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

'My identity being impersonated' As per PTI, Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur had earlier posted on Facebook alleging impersonation.

"It has come to light that my rank and identity are being impersonated by others," she wrote, attaching two documents that she claimed were her original ID and e-summon in the FB post.

In a video, Ghazipur's Akanksha said, "I am a gynaecologist by profession, currently practising at Patna AIIMS. I have come to know that another girl is claiming the 301st rank."

"This video is just for clarification. If one scans the QR code on both the admit cards, the matter will be very clear," she reportedly said.

She further claimed that she appeared in all three exams -- prelims, mains and PT, with the same roll number.

"I am confident about that and, at the same time, very humbled that my name has come in the list," she added.

Following the appeal by the Ghazipur aspirant, multiple private channels scanned the QR codes present on the admit cards of both girls.

In the admit cards retrieved through scanning the QR codes, the roll number linked to the 301st rank reportedly matched with that of the Ghazipur aspirant, and not the Ara girl.

The UPSC issued a clarification in this regard on Monday.