Akasa Air commenced operations on the Chennai-Bengaluru route on Saturday making Chennai the fifth city to its network. There will be two daily flights on the route. In addition to that the airline also plans to launch services on the Chennai-Kochi route with effect from 26 September.

According to a company statement, "Further expanding its operations from Chennai, the airline will commence one additional daily daily flight from September 15 on the Mumbai-Chennai route and will add an additional daily flight on the Bengaluru-Chennai route from September 26."

Akasa Air on Friday announced the launch of new route between Chennai and Bengaluru over Twitter. The tweet by the company read, “Connecting the Cultural Capital of South India to the IT Capital of India!"

Connecting the Cultural Capital of South India to the IT Capital of India! Book now, only on https://t.co/xT9cA674tV or app. pic.twitter.com/Lsp7D522zY — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) September 9, 2022

Akasa Air co-founder Praveen Iyer said, “We have achieved yet another milestone today with the launch of commercial flights from Chennai, which is the fifth city in our network."

"From today, we will offer double-daily flights in each direction on this new route," Iyer who is also the chief commercial officer said.

The company statement further read, these rapid expansion of cities, routes, and frequencies are in line with the airlines vision of adopting a phased but rapid approach to grow the network across the country.

Akasa Air started its service on 7 August this year with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagging the first flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from PTI)