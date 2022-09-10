Akasa Air adds 5th city to its network, new flights on Chennai-Bengaluru route1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 08:25 PM IST
Akasa Air on Saturday added fifth city to its network by launching flights on Chennai-Bengaluru route
Akasa Air commenced operations on the Chennai-Bengaluru route on Saturday making Chennai the fifth city to its network. There will be two daily flights on the route. In addition to that the airline also plans to launch services on the Chennai-Kochi route with effect from 26 September.