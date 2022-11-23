Since its launch in August of this year, domestic airline Akasa Air has announced plans to begin service to Visakhapatnam from Bengaluru on 10 December. This will be the airline's tenth destination.

"‘ExciTEN’ to announce Visakhapatnam, the Jewel of the East Coast, as our 10th destination on #TheAkasaNetwork! Enjoy daily flights between #Visakhapatnam and #Bengaluru from Dec 10. Book now, only on http://akasaair.com or app! #ItsYourSky", Akasa Air tweeted.

‘ExciTEN’ to announce Visakhapatnam, the Jewel of the East Coast, as our 10th destination on #TheAkasaNetwork!



Enjoy daily flights between #Visakhapatnam and #Bengaluru from Dec 10. Book now, only on https://t.co/T1AycoDjel or app! #ItsYourSky pic.twitter.com/sfCXxmb5TP — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) November 18, 2022

Pune and Bengaluru will be connected by a city-based airline with twice-daily flights beginning on 26 November and a third frequency on the route beginning on 10 December.

The airline tweeted, "QP now in PNQ! Flying from #Pune to #NammaBengaluru, starting Nov 26. Book now, only on http://akasaair.com or app! #TheAkasaNetwork #ItsYourSky"

A third frequency will be added starting on 17 December as a result of increased demand, the airline said. This will improve connectivity between Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

On the Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam route, Akasa Air will begin operating two daily flights, with the first frequency beginning on 10 December and the second frequency beginning on 12 December.

These new services will allow Akasa to connect travellers from Bengaluru to eight different cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, Pune, and Visakhapatnam, the company said.

Eight of the 10 locations are connected to Bengaluru, the statement continued.

According to Akasa, it has been steadily expanding its operations and anticipates operating over 450 flights per week on a total of 14 routes between 10 cities by the middle of December.

Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air. said, "We are adding Visakhapatnam to our expanding network as the fourth major destination in South India with twice daily Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru. Strengthening our connectivity, we are also adding one more frequency each on the high-demand Bengaluru-Ahmedabad and the debut Bengaluru-Pune routes."

(With inputs from PTI)