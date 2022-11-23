Akasa Air Bengaluru-Pune, Bengaluru-Vizag flights starting soon. Details here2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 08:39 AM IST
Domestic carrier Akasa Air announced its plans to launch services to Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru and Pune-Bengaluru soon
Since its launch in August of this year, domestic airline Akasa Air has announced plans to begin service to Visakhapatnam from Bengaluru on 10 December. This will be the airline's tenth destination.