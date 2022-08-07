Akasa Air launched its operations by offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad starting today, August 7, 2022
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air is finally in Indian skies. The first flight between the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route took off today. The flight of India's newest airline was inaugurated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia.
In the inaugural phase, Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, launched its operations by offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad starting today, August 7, 2022.
Akasa Air Bengaluru-Kochi route
Subsequently, starting August 13, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. Tickets for all are open for sale with immediate effect.
Akasa Air Chennai route
Apart from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kochi, Akasa Air recently announced Chennai as the fifth destination in its network and will commence daily flights between Chennai and Mumbai from September 15.
Akasa Air Bengaluru-Ahmedabad route
In addition to this, the airline has also added a new route between Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, which will commence from August 23. Akasa Air had also announced its daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Mumbai starting August 19.
Akasa Air has opened ticket bookings for its first commercial flights with an initial network in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi. Bookings for flights are available via the mobile app, and its website www.akasaair.com.
To book a flight with us, just follow the simple steps mentioned below:
Visit the Akasa Air website or log in to your account through our mobile app
Enter your departure and travel details (one-way or round trip). The flight and fare options will be displayed on your screen
Choose from our range of Add-Ons including your favourite meals
Update passenger(s) information
Choose your preferred payment option, and you are done.
In July, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The grant of the AOC is the final step of a comprehensive and rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline's operational readiness.
In July, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The grant of the AOC is the final step of a comprehensive and rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline's operational readiness.