India's newest airline Akasa Air, backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala , is hiring for various positions. The airline will start its commercial operations later this month with two aircraft. Taking to Twitter, the airline posted, “WeAreHiring | Looking for our next Akasian. It's Your Sky. Apply now."

Touch the Sky. We welcome you to be a part of a culture that places extraordinary emphasis on inclusion, genuineness, and mutual respect, the airline posted on its website.

Akasa Air openings

Cabin Crew

Experienced cabin crew

Doctor (MBBS) Manager - Medical services

Executive – Accounts Payable

DGCA Approved B-737 Qualified SEP Instructor

DGCA Approved Ground Instructor (GI) /Subject Matter Expert (SME) B-737 Qualified Technical and Performance subjects

First Aid Instructor

DGCA Approved Crew resource Management (CRM) Facilitator/Cabin Crew Records

All these jobs are full-time and based in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru.

The airline has received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "We are extremely thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA for their constructive guidance, active support and the highest levels of efficiency throughout the AOC process. We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India's greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline," said Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, in a statement.

"This is not just a significant milestone for Akasa Air and Indian aviation, but also a testimony to the story of a vibrant and resilient India," Dube added.

Lat week, the airline unveiled the first look of its crew uniform. The orange-and-black colored uniform featured a youthful and contemporary design, and colours that reflect the warm, friendly and happy personality of the airline.

"The uniform fit focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure employees' comfort over their busy flight schedules. Designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, the jacket draws inspiration from the Indian bandh gala and is forward-looking in a modern version of the garment," it said in a statement.

Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, received its first 737 MAX on June 21, 2022.