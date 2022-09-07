OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Price cap gone: Airlines compete to offer cheapest flight tickets
Listen to this article

After more than two years, the government lifted the domestic airfare price ceiling as of August 31. This was supposed to have an impact on flight travellers. Airlines were likely to have more latitude to choose their own prices thanks to the move.

After the price cap is lifted, Akasa Air - launched a month back - is now engaged in a fare war with rivals. Flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru and Bengaluru and Kochi - where Akasa Air flies - now cost 20–25% less

Also Read: Akasa Air likely to operate over 150 weekly flights by September-end

As per the official website of Akasa Air, a flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai on September 13 costs as little as 2,268. The same price is available for the entire month of September. On the other hand, a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru is so cheap that it doesn’t even cost 2,000. You heard it right. From Mumbai to Bengaluru, Akasa Air flight tickets between September 13 and 30 cost 1,996.

An Akasa Air flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru is so cheap that it doesn’t even cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000.
View Full Image
An Akasa Air flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru is so cheap that it doesn’t even cost 2,000.

The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline is offering Bengaluru-Kochi flight tickets at 1,747 and Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight tickets at 1,397.

As previously indicated by IndiGo, airlines will be able to boost their passenger load factors by offering decreased tickets. An IndiGo spokeswoman praised the government's decision to lift the restriction on prices, saying it would allow carriers to adopt dynamic pricing. Many travel brokers are also certain that ticket costs will decrease in the future months, particularly in light of the impending festival season.

Also Read: Why the challenge to IndiGo hasn't taken off

"It will also help airlines increase their passenger load factor by offering discounted fares on respective sectors, offering affordable fares. Overall, this will help airlines sustain with better PLFs (Passenger Load Factors) and benefit consumers as airlines will be able to offer affordable fares," an IndiGo spokesperson told PTI.

Also Read: 'Prepared for failure': Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had replied when questioned on Akasa Air

Even IndiGo is offering tickets at a discounted price. For example, on September 13, flight tickets between Bengaluru and Mumbai are available at 2,269 while it is 2,418 for Mumbai to Bengaluru.

IndiGo flight ticket price
View Full Image
IndiGo flight ticket price

On the same day, a Mumbai-Bengaluru flight will cost at least 5,103 if you travel by Air India. The price is the same even if you travel by Vistara. The cheapest flight for SpiceJet on the same day costs 7,098.

Air India flight ticket price
View Full Image
Air India flight ticket price
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment
RELATED STORIES
File image: A Vistara flight 

Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight returns midway at IGI airport after tech glitch

1 min read . 05 Sep 2022
Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Bhopal due to technical snag (REUTERS)

Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Bhopal due to technical snag

1 min read . 05 Sep 2022
Bookings for the flights are open on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile application, online travel agencies and other travel agents, the statement said.

Vistara announces Mumbai-Jaipur flights

1 min read . 05 Sep 2022

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsMint AuthorsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout