Price cap gone: Airlines compete to offer cheapest flight tickets

As per the official website of Akasa Air, a flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai on September 13 costs as little as ₹2,268. The same price is available for the entire month of September. On the other hand, a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru is so cheap that it doesn’t even cost ₹2,000. You heard it right. From Mumbai to Bengaluru, Akasa Air flight tickets between September 13 and 30 cost ₹1,996.