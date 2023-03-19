Akasa Air opts for sneakers over heels in cabin crew uniform, receives praises

Akasa Air opts for sneakers over heels in cabin crew uniform, receives praises1 min read . 11:39 AM IST
- Akasa Air has chosen to prioritize comfort over formality by making sneakers a part of its crew uniform.
The attire of cabin crew members on flights is usually formal, with women wearing high heels.
However, Akasa Air has chosen to prioritize comfort over formality by making sneakers a part of its crew uniform.
A photograph of an Akasa Air cabin crew member in comfortable attire was shared by a LinkedIn user, highlighting the airline's unique approach to uniform design.
A Bengaluru resident named Diksha Mishra recently expressed her satisfaction with Akasa Air's decision to implement a more comfortable cabin crew uniform. She shared her experience on LinkedIn and included a photograph of an Akasa Air air hostess wearing sneakers.
In her post, she praised the airline for prioritizing the comfort of its employees and breaking away from the traditional practice of requiring female crew members to wear high heels. Mishra congratulated the airline on their unique approach to uniform design and wished them luck in their aviation industry operations.
Reacting to the post, Akasa Air said, “Thank you so much, Diksha! One of our core values is comfort. We believe that providing outstanding service requires a high level of comfort. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon."
Last year in July, Akasa Air launched its new cabin crew uniform, which includes custom-made trousers and jackets using recycled polyester fabric made from marine waste.
According to media reports, the airline prioritized the comfort of its crew by providing them with sneakers designed for ergonomics, aesthetics, and comfort. The airline claims to be the first Indian carrier to introduce such custom-made clothing for its in-flight staff.
