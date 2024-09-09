An Akasa Air passenger on a Gorakhpur-Bengaluru flight reported receiving expired food. The airline admitted to serving substandard refreshments and has launched an investigation, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused.

An Akasa Air passenger onboard a Gorakhpur-Bengaluru flight complained of being served expired food packets, reported PTI on Sunday. The airline company issued a clarification on the matter and admitted that a few passengers were "inadvertently served refreshments that did not meet the quality standards".

The airline has also initiated a detailed probe into the incident and has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to its passengers.

The incident came to light when the airline passenger shared the incident on social media. Consequentially, the airline issued a statement acknowledging the fault at service and said that it acknowledges the concern raised by the passenger.

“Upon preliminary investigation, it was found that a few passengers were inadvertently served refreshments that did not meet our quality standards," read a statement by Akasa Air regarding the concern raised by a passenger, onboard flight QP 1883 from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru.

"We are in touch with the passenger concerned and are undertaking a detailed investigation with a view to ensuring that such incidents do not occur in the future," the statement added.

In another incident of passenger inconvenience, several people travelling on an IndiGo's Delhi-Varanasi flight complained of discomfort due to an alleged air condition system malfunction. The airline has issued an apology after a video from the flight showed the flyers in utter discomfort, and many passengers claimed that a few co-passengers fainted due to intense heat and suffocation on the flight.

The airline apologised for the incident but rejected the claim of AC malfunction. In a press statement, the air carrier issued an apology for he inconvenience to passengers of flight 6E 2235 on 5 September and explained that the cabin temperature was “adjusted in response to passenger requests".