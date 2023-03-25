Akasa Air will hire 1,000 people; here are 5 things about its expansion plans2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 06:27 AM IST
Akasa Air is going to hire nearly 1,000 people by March 2024. Let’s take a look at India’s newest airline’s expansion plans.
Akasa Air, India's newest airline, is planning to hire almost 1,000 additional staff members and expand its fleet by March 2024. CEO Vinay Dube revealed that the airline's total employee count would rise to over 3,000 by that time, including 1,100 pilots and flight attendants. The airline, which launched seven months ago, will also begin international operations by the end of this year, but destinations have not yet been announced.
