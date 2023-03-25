Akasa Air will hire 1,000 people; here are 5 things about its expansion plans

Aircraft orders and expansion plans

Akasa Air will be placing an order for a "three-digit aircraft order" by the end of 2023, Dube stated. The airline has already ordered 72 Boeing 737 Max planes, 19 of which are already in operation, with the 20th scheduled for induction in April. Akasa Air aims to expand its fleet to 28 planes in the next financial year, adding nine aircraft to its current fleet. The airline currently operates 110 flights per day, and Dube said it would increase to 150 flights per day by the end of the summer season.