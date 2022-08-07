Akasa Air's first flight takes off from Mumbai, Jet Airways sends greetings

Akasa Air's first flight takes off from Mumbai, Jet Airways sends greetings1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
The new carrier's first service is for Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.
The newly launched Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air is all set for take off on 7 August from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.
The new carrier's first service is for Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Further, the airline will start services on the Bengaluru-Kochi route and Bengaluru-Mumbai route from August 13 and August 19, respectively.
"The newly commencing daily flights between Chennai and Mumbai will start from September 15, 2022," the airline's statement said.
Prior to the take off, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia along with MoS General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.) inaugurate Akasa Air's Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight.
Excited for the first take off, Akasa Air took to Twitter and wrote, "We can’t wait to finally check you in to Your Sky! #OurFirstAkasa"
Meanwhile, Jet Airways congratulated Akasa Air for the journey, to which the latter replied, "Thanks a ton."
According to details, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flights will operate 26 times a week, while the Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Mumbai flights will operate 28 times per week.
The Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on 26 November 2021 to purchase 72 Max aircraft. Earlier, the DGCA giving its green light to Max planes in August 2021.
