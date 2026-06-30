Travelling to Mumbai or Dharamshala? Your flight could be delayed due to adverse weather, say Akasa Air and SpiceJet

The India Meteorological Department predicts increased rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and potential heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra. Airlines have issued travel warnings regarding possible flight disruptions due to weather conditions in affected areas throughout the week.

Written By Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated30 Jun 2026, 10:51 AM IST
An aircraft operated by Akasa Air prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai
An aircraft operated by Akasa Air prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai(Bloomberg)

Amid the continuing rains in several parts of the country, two airlines, Akasa Air and SpiceJet on Tuesday issued travel advisories warning passengers of possible flight disruptions due to adverse weather conditions in Mumbai and Dharamshala.

Akasa Air travel advisory

Akasa Air said heavy rainfall in Mumbai could lead to delays across its network and urged passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

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"Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, some flights across our network may be delayed. We realise that this may inconvenience your travel plans and seek your patience and understanding. While this situation is completely beyond our control, please rest assured that our teams are always ready to assist you," the airline said in a statement.

The airline advised passengers to check the latest status of their flights before commencing travel to the airport.

SpiceJet travel advisory

SpiceJet also said adverse weather conditions in Dharamshala could affect all arrivals, departures and their consequential flights.

"Due to bad weather in Dharamshala (DHM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline said.

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SpiceJet requested passengers to keep track of their flight status before travelling to the airport.

IMD's rain prediction

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast a significant increase in rainfall activity across Himachal Pradesh over the coming days as the southwest monsoon advances further into the region.

The department has forecast light to moderate rain, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and snowfall over higher reaches, through June 30. Rainfall activity is likely to become more widespread during the latter part of the forecast period, with isolated locations expected to experience heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts throughout the week.

According to the IMD, light to moderate spells of rain are very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.

The weather department has also forecast that Madhya Maharashtra may experience heavy rainfall between June 25 and 27 and again on June 30.

Akasa Airlines
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