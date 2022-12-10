Domestic carrier Akasa Air announced its plans to launch services to Visakhapatnam from Bengaluru, starting December 10, which will be the airline's 10th destination since its launch in August this year.
Domestic carrier Akasa Air announced its plans to launch services to Visakhapatnam from Bengaluru, starting December 10, which will be the airline's 10th destination since its launch in August this year.
Akasa Air will launch two daily flights on the Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam route, with the first frequency starting from December 10 and the second frequency from December 12, the airline said in a statement.
Akasa Air will launch two daily flights on the Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam route, with the first frequency starting from December 10 and the second frequency from December 12, the airline said in a statement.
Also witnessing a rise in demand,Akasa Air is further augmenting connectivity between Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by adding a third frequency starting December.
Also witnessing a rise in demand,Akasa Air is further augmenting connectivity between Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by adding a third frequency starting December.
Recently Akasa Air, announced connecting India’s IT hubs, Pune and Bengaluru with double daily flights commencing on November 26. Starting December 10, a third frequency is being added taking the total up to three daily flight options between Pune and Bengaluru. Akasa Air will now offer 24 daily non-stop flights ex-Bengaluru by connecting to eight cities - Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, Pune, and Vishakhapatnam.
Recently Akasa Air, announced connecting India’s IT hubs, Pune and Bengaluru with double daily flights commencing on November 26. Starting December 10, a third frequency is being added taking the total up to three daily flight options between Pune and Bengaluru. Akasa Air will now offer 24 daily non-stop flights ex-Bengaluru by connecting to eight cities - Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, Pune, and Vishakhapatnam.
Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to add Visakhapatnam to our expanding network as the fourth major destination in South India with daily twice Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Bengaluru. Visakhapatnam is a promising Tier II city and a key player in India’s growth story owing to its advantageous coastal location, real-estate boom, and industrial prospects. Strengthening our connectivity, we are pleased to add one more frequency each on the high demand Bengaluru-Ahmedabad and the debut Bengaluru-Pune routes."
Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to add Visakhapatnam to our expanding network as the fourth major destination in South India with daily twice Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Bengaluru. Visakhapatnam is a promising Tier II city and a key player in India’s growth story owing to its advantageous coastal location, real-estate boom, and industrial prospects. Strengthening our connectivity, we are pleased to add one more frequency each on the high demand Bengaluru-Ahmedabad and the debut Bengaluru-Pune routes."
|Flt.
Number
|From City
(Airport)
|Dep.
Time
|To City (Airport)
|Arr. Time
|Operating
Days
|Non-Stop / Connecting
|Commences December 10, 2022
|QP 1344
|Bengaluru
|15:45
|Visakhapatnam
|17:30
|Daily
|Non-Stop
|QP 1345
|Visakhapatnam
|18:20
|Bengaluru
|20:05
|Daily
|Non-Stop
|QP 1317
|Bengaluru
|21:35
|Pune
|23:05
|Daily
|Non-Stop
|QP 1318
|Pune
|23:40
|Bengaluru
|1:10+1
|Daily
|Non-Stop
|Commences December 12, 2022
|QP 1337
|Bengaluru
|5:25
|Visakhapatnam
|7:00
|Daily
|Non-Stop
|QP 1338
|Visakhapatnam
|7:35
|Bengaluru
|9:15
|Daily
|Non-Stop
|Commences December 17, 2022
|QP 1325*
|Bengaluru
|9:55
|Ahmedabad
|12:15
|Daily except Wednesday
|Non-Stop
|QP 1326*
|Ahmedabad
|12:55
|Bengaluru
|15:00
|Daily except Wednesday
|Non-Stop
|Flt.
Number
|From City
(Airport)
|Dep.
Time
|To City (Airport)
|Arr. Time
|Operating
Days
|Non-Stop / Connecting
|Commences December 10, 2022
|QP 1344
|Bengaluru
|15:45
|Visakhapatnam
|17:30
|Daily
|Non-Stop
|QP 1345
|Visakhapatnam
|18:20
|Bengaluru
|20:05
|Daily
|Non-Stop
|QP 1317
|Bengaluru
|21:35
|Pune
|23:05
|Daily
|Non-Stop
|QP 1318
|Pune
|23:40
|Bengaluru
|1:10+1
|Daily
|Non-Stop
|Commences December 12, 2022
|QP 1337
|Bengaluru
|5:25
|Visakhapatnam
|7:00
|Daily
|Non-Stop
|QP 1338
|Visakhapatnam
|7:35
|Bengaluru
|9:15
|Daily
|Non-Stop
|Commences December 17, 2022
|QP 1325*
|Bengaluru
|9:55
|Ahmedabad
|12:15
|Daily except Wednesday
|Non-Stop
|QP 1326*
|Ahmedabad
|12:55
|Bengaluru
|15:00
|Daily except Wednesday
|Non-Stop
Akasa Air has been progressively scaling up its operations and by mid-December expects to cross over 450 weekly flights on a total of fourteen routes across ten cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune and Visakhapatnam. It will continue to grow its network to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity, using a fleet expansion plan that adds one new aircraft every 15 days. Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.
Akasa Air has been progressively scaling up its operations and by mid-December expects to cross over 450 weekly flights on a total of fourteen routes across ten cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune and Visakhapatnam. It will continue to grow its network to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity, using a fleet expansion plan that adds one new aircraft every 15 days. Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.
*with inputs from agencies
*with inputs from agencies
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.