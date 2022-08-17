Akasa Air to add one aircraft every two weeks1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 03:52 PM IST
- Akasa Air's CEO Vinay Dube said the airline was well-capitalized to induct 72 aircraft over the next five years
India's Akasa Air said on Wednesday it would keep adding one new aircraft every two weeks after the country's newest budget carrier received its third plane. Akasa began commercial operations on Aug. 7 with a maiden flight from the country's financial capital, Mumbai, to the city of Ahmedabad.