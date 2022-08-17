Akasa Air to add one aircraft every two weeks

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube said the airline was well-capitalized to induct 72 aircraft over the next five years, while mourning the death of Akasa's top backer and ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who passed away on Sunday. "Our financial platform is strong enough to allow Akasa to place an aircraft order in the next 18 months that will be significantly larger than our first," Dube said.