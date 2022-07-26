Akasa Air to start Bengaluru-Mumbai flights, check details2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 05:05 PM IST
The new carrier will launch commercial flight operations on August 7 by running its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air will start operating Bengaluru-Mumbai flights from August 19, said the airlines on Tuesday.