Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air will start operating Bengaluru-Mumbai flights from August 19, said the airlines on Tuesday.

Announcing the same, the airline took to its official Twitter handle and said, “New route update! Connecting #Bengaluru to #Mumbai, starting 19th August! We are progressively expanding our network and connecting more cities."

On August 7, the new carrier will launch commercial flight operations by running its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. The airline will start operations on the Bengaluru-Kochi route on August 13.

India's newest airline in its statement said that with the launch of its commercial flight operations on the Bengaluru-Mumbai, Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes, the Akasa Air will have completed the inaugural phase of its network development across key cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru, making a total of 82 weekly flights available within the first few weeks of its operations.

According to the airline's statement, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flights will operate 26 times a week, while the Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Mumbai flights will operate 28 times per week.

The lowest fare on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route will be ₹3,948 and it will take 1 hour 20 minutes to connect both the cities while an Ahmedabad-Mumbai fare on the Akasa Air flight will be ₹3,906.

The Bengaluru-Kochi flight will have a fare of ₹3,483 and a flight duration of 1 hour 15 minutes and a on the return flight from Kochi to Bengaluru the fare will be ₹3,282

It further stated that it will fly with the airline code QP, adding that the airline will begin commercial operations with two aircraft from August 7.

The carrier in its statement also mentioned that it will add two aircraft each month and will have 18 aircraft inducted into its fleet by the end of 2023.

The airline also talked about its plans to add another 12 to 14 planes every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, delivered over five years.

On July 7, the airline had received its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

With the DGCA giving its green light to Max planes in August 2021, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26 last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft.