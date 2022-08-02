Akasa Air to start Chennai-Mumbai flights from this date. Check details here

Akasa Air to start Chennai-Mumbai flights from this date. Check details here2 min read . 11:00 PM IST
- The new carrier is scheduled to launch commercial flight operations on 7 August by running its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.
The newly launched Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air is set to start flights on the Chennai-Mumbai route from 15 September, the company officials informed on Tuesday.
The new carrier is scheduled to launch commercial flight operations on 7 August by running its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.
Further, the airline will start services on the Bengaluru-Kochi route and Bengaluru-Mumbai route from August 13 and August 19, respectively.
"The newly commencing daily flights between Chennai and Mumbai will start from September 15, 2022," the airline's statement said.
Flying with the airline code QP, Akasa Air will begin commercial operations with two aircraft from August 07, the company officials said.
It will add an additional two aircraft each month and by the end of 2023, it will have inducted 18 aircraft, the airline mentioned.
“It plans to add another 12 to 14 planes every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, delivered over five years," it noted.
The carrier had on July 7 received its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
According to the airline's statement, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flights will operate 26 times a week, while the Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Mumbai flights will operate 28 times per week.
The lowest fare on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route will be ₹3,948 and it will take 1 hour 20 minutes to connect both the cities while an Ahmedabad-Mumbai fare on the Akasa Air flight will be ₹3,906.
The carrier in its statement also mentioned that it will add two aircraft each month and will have 18 aircraft inducted into its fleet by the end of 2023.
With the DGCA giving its green light to Max planes in August 2021, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26 last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft.
With the DGCA giving its green light to Max planes in August 2021, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26 last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft.