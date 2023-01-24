Akasa Air to start direct flights from Hyderabad to Bengaluru and Goa1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 09:58 PM IST
- With an intention to secure a pan-India presence, the airline has planned a fleet expansion plan that adds a new aircraft every 15 days
In a boost to its domestic connectivity, Akasa Air on Tuesday announced that starting from 25 January, the airline will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and Hyderabad and Goa. The connectivity from Hyderabad will further get a boost from 15 February as the airline will kick off additional two flights between Hyderabad-Bengaluru.
