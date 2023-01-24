In a boost to its domestic connectivity, Akasa Air on Tuesday announced that starting from 25 January, the airline will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and Hyderabad and Goa. The connectivity from Hyderabad will further get a boost from 15 February as the airline will kick off additional two flights between Hyderabad-Bengaluru.

"Commencing operations from Hyderabad, our 13th destination with daily flights to Goa and Bengaluru further strengthens our presence in southern India," said Praveen Iyer, the Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air.

The airline is planning to deliver a memorable air traveling experience to its customers.

Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Belson Coutinho said, "We are happy to bring the Akasa experience to Hyderabad. As we connect cities, people, and cultures, we look forward to creating and delivering memorable travel experiences to our valued customers."

Late stock broker Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, founded the Akasa Air airline with aviation industry veteran Vinay Dube. The airline launched its operation in August 2022 and with the commencement of daily Hyderabad flights, Akasa Air will cross 575 weekly flights on a total of 21 announced routes across 14 cities.

The airline is looking to expand swiftly and also provide air connectivity to tier 2 and tier 3 cities. With an intention to secure a pan-India presence, the airline has planned a fleet expansion plan that adds a new aircraft every 15 days.

The top officials of the airline added that by the end of March 2023, the airline will expand its fleet size from the current 14 to 18 and in the next four years, the airline plans to add 54 additional aircraft to its fleet which will take the total number of aircraft to 72.

