Vinay Dube, founder and CEO at Akasa Air, said, ‘we are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning’
Akasa Air chief Vinay Dube has said that will honour the legacy, values and beliefs of its late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala by striving to operate a "great airline." The airline, which took to the skies just a week ago and was "conceived and born in 12 months," and its chief noted that its identity even before it started flying has been much associated with Jhunjhunwala, one of the backers of the venture.
According to PTI report, in the high growth potential and increasingly competitive Indian civil aviation space, the trajectory of Akasa Air, which started off its first flight on August 7 on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, will be closely watched. Dube, founder and CEO at Akasa Air, said, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning."
Additionally, Dube said about the billionaire investor being an early believer in the team and putting his trust and faith in them to build a world-class airline. As condolence messages pour in following the demise of Jhunjhunwala, known as the 'Big Bull' and 'Warren Buffett of India' for his investment acumen, Akasa Air will miss him much in terms of strategic guidance.
Though he was not associated with the day-to-day affairs of Akasa Air, the fact that the 62-year-old investor had put in the money had itself given the much-needed tailwind for the airline. It was also the first scheduled domestic carrier to be launched in India in nearly a decade, the report said.
Dube said in a statement, “Jhunjhunwala had an invincible spirit, was deeply passionate about everything Indian and cared greatly for the well-being of our employees and customers. Akasa Air will honour Jhunjhunwala's legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline."
Aviation veteran and one of Akasa Air's founders, Aditya Ghosh, said he is shocked, saddened, numb and at a loss for words, while describing the demise of Jhunjhunwala as a "deeply personal loss", Ghosh said so many memories are flashing by since morning. "What remains imprinted in my heart and mind is RJ's love of life, courage, simplicity of heart, genuine affection and mostly importantly, childlike laughter," he said in a tweet.
