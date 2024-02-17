Akbar can't be with Sita: VHP approaches Calcutta High court over lions staying together in Siliguri zoo
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has approached Calcutta High Court regarding the accommodation of lions Sita and Akbar in Siliguri Safari Park. VHP argues that housing Akbar with Sita is disrespectful to Hindu religion and demands a name change for the lion.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has moved the Calcutta High Court over recent accommodation choices made by the Siliguri Safari Park. Lions Sita and Akbar were brought from the Sepahijala Zoological Park in Tripura earlier this week and are currently housed in the same enclosure.