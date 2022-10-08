Akhilesh Gupta assumes additional charge of SERB secretary

A distinguished atmospheric scientist, Gupta has to his credit over 200 research articles in national and international journals as well as proceedings. He is the editor of five books, the author of over 350 articles and nearly 1,000 reports.
New Delhi: Akhilesh Gupta, senior adviser at the Department of Science and Technology (DST), assumed additional charge of secretary of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) on 8 October, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.
He took charge after Sandeep Verma relinquished charges as Secretary SERB on completing his tenure on October 7.
Gupta currently heads the Policy Coordination and Programme Management Division (PCPM) division and is the overall in charge of five national missions at DST --- National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical System, National Mission on Quantum Technology and Applications, National Super-computing Mission, National Mission on Strategic Knowledge for Climate Change and National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem, the statement said.
He is a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (FNAE), Indian Meteorological Society (FIMS) and Association of Agro-meteorologists (FAAM).
With a postgraduate degree from Lucknow University in Physics (1984) and a doctorate degree from IIT Delhi in Atmospheric Sciences (1999), he joined the India Meteorological Department in 1985 and later the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting in 1994, both currently under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
