Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek passes away at Lucknow's Civil Hospital

Prateek Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's stepson and BJP leader Aparna Yadav's husband, has passed away at Lucknow's Civil Hospital. Prateek Yadav was 38 years old. According to the hospital administration, Prateek Yadav was brought to the Civil Hospital around 5.30 am.

Prateek Yadav had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day but declared dead at the hospital, the sources said. The cause of Prateek Yadav's death has not been revealed yet.

Visuals from news agency ANI showed an ambulance outside the Lucknow hospital taking his mortal remains to his home.

In a post on X, Samajwadi Party said, “The passing of Prateek Yadav is deeply saddening. May God grant peace to the departed soul.”

Who was Prateek Yadav? Prateek Yadav had multiple gyms and health centres. He studied MBA from Leeds University. He tied the knot with Aparna Bisht (now Aparna Yadav) in 2011.

He avoided active political roles and limelight and has all these years kept a low-profile life. In contrast, his wife has been an active member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She started her career in the Samajwadi Party but switched to the saffron party in 2022.

Prateek Yadav was earlier in news after he joined a rally, supporting street dogs while urging Supreme Court to “not make any inhumane decisions”, from the Taj Hotel to 1090 Chauraha. He also appealed to the people to support and empower animal birth control programs and organisations.

Prateek Yadav, speaking to ANI, said, "I would like to request the Honourable Supreme Court not to make any inhumane decision that goes against humanity, which would separate dogs, who are part of our society and have been domesticated by humans, from society. This is cruel and inhumane because dogs are social animals. They cannot live in confinement, and confining them is not possible or feasible for the government. It would require too much manpower, space, and shelter, which I don't think is possible. Instead, if we work on animal birth control and aim to reduce their population over the next 10 years, that's what the government should do. Work on animal birth control, not confinement."