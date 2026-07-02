Akhilesh Yadav condemns alleged attack on Mahua Moitra, urges Speaker to intervene

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in West Bengal, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating an atmosphere of political violence and urging the Lok Sabha Speaker and the judiciary to take immediate cognisance of the matter.

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According to PTI, Yadav's remarks came a day after Moitra alleged that BJP workers hurled eggs at her and raised slogans during her visit to Nadia district.

In a post on X, Yadav shared a video of Moitra describing the incident as "highly condemnable" and alleged that the BJP was misusing its power in states it governs.

"The BJP, by misusing power in the states it governs and especially in West Bengal, is creating a poisonous atmosphere of political violence and politicising the police," he wrote.

Yadav added that the incident reflected an increasingly aggressive political culture, saying, "The people of the country are deeply angry and outraged by this negative and aggressive behaviour."

The SP chief also claimed that even BJP leaders and workers would be concerned about such incidents because they could face similar situations in states where the party is not in power or after it loses office.

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"The BJP's senior leaders may remain protected within their security cover, but ordinary party workers will be left to face the public anger on the streets," he said.

Mahua Moitra alleges BJP workers hurled eggs during Nadia visit The controversy stems from an incident on Wednesday when Moitra visited Palashi in Kaliganj to attend a Trinamool Congress meeting at the residence of party MLA Alifa Ahmed. She alleged that a group of protesters gathered outside the venue, shouted slogans such as "go back" and “chor” and hurled eggs at her, PTI reported.

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"After the change of government in the state, the law and order has collapsed. The police administration is a mute spectator. The BJP has now planned to attack me. These are not ordinary people; they are BJP workers," Moitra alleged.

The BJP has not yet responded to Moitra's allegations. According to PTI, the Samajwadi Party, which has 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha, maintained that constitutional authorities should examine the incident, with Yadav insisting that the alleged attack on a sitting Member of Parliament warranted immediate attention.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Akhilesh Yadav condemns alleged attack on Mahua Moitra, urges Speaker to intervene