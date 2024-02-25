Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on 25 February joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra. The development came as Congress and SP cracked the seat-sharing arrangement for Lok Sabha elections 2024 as per which the grand old party will contest 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh and leave the rest 63 for SP and other smaller parties in the INDIA bloc.

While raising the slogan of ‘BJP haatao, desh bachao’, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the biggest challenge for all the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections would be to save the democracy and the Indian Constitution. He said that the main task of the INDIA bloc parties would be to fulfil the dreams of Dr BR Ambedkar, that has ruined by the BJP.

While addressing the public in Agra during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “It's been a year since we completed the Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. During that yatra, a person told me that 'you are trying to open a Mohabbat Ki Dukan in Nafrat Ka Bazaar. Now, this is what we, along with Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are trying to do again."

Before entering Agra, Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed from the Aligarh division via Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Hathras. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the yatra in Aligarh.

While addressing the public during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted the BJP for losing connection with India's youngsters, policemen and students. She attacked the saffron party for the rising unemployment, inflation and the situation of farmers in India.

"BJP has been in power for 10 years. Many big events such as the G20 Summit took place, everyone said that the respect of the country is increasing due to such events, even we agree to it, but I want to ask, is the respect of the country not connected with the young, our policemen, and students? There are no jobs for the youth, farmers are still sitting on roads, and inflation is a burden for the people of the country," Vadra said.

The united appearance of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Agra during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra refreshed the memories of the time when the two leaders came together for a 12 km road show in the Taj city ahead of the UP 2017 assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi's foot march began in Manipur on January 14 and will culminate in Mumbai on March 20. The first edition of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was held from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 2022-23.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!