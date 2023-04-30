‘Akhilesh Yadav knows the truth’: Brij Bhushan's big claim on wrestlers' protest

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday told reporters that the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar have political motive. "It's evident since the beginning that their (protesting wrestlers) motive is politics, not (my) resignation," the BJP MP told reporters.

The sexual harassment accused on Sunday told reporters that the women who have complained against him are all from one family and the same akhada. Taking a dig at Congress leader Deepender Hooda, Brij Bhushan said, “The entire world knows that all these women are from the Mahadev Wrestling Academy and (Congress leader) Deepender Singh Hooda is the patron of that akhada."

"Priyanka Gandhi was unaware of the facts. Deepender Hooda, who is the scriptwriter of this story, persuaded her to come (to wrestlers' protests)," he added.

In a turn of events, while talking to reporters the sexual harrasment accused WFI chief thanked Samajwadi Party chief Akilesh Yadav. “I thank Akhilesh Yadav, who knows the truth. We know each other since childhood. 80 per cent of the wrestlers in Uttar Pradesh belong to families with Samajwadi Party ideology. Everyone knows that Neta Ji (himself) can do anything, but not this" Singh was heard saying to reporters.

VIDEO | "I thank Akhilesh Yadav, who knows the truth. Everyone knows that Neta Ji (himself) can do anything, but not this," says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. pic.twitter.com/l9lJjVw6Uc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2023

He further claimed, without mentioning any specific incident, that the protesters have now started speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which should be taken note of as the protesters are also employees of the Indian Railways.

"You don't get justice from Jantar Mantar. If you want justice, you have to go to the police and the court. They never did that until now. Just kept abusing. We will accept whatever the court decides," he added.

India's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since April 23, demanding criminal action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven wrestlers including a minor.

A FIR has also been filed against the BJP MP on the directon of Supreme Court of India.

Politicians such as Congress party's Priyanka Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, former Jammu and Kahsmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Delhi government ministers Atishi Singh and Suarbah Bhardwaj have visited the protest site to extend their support to the athletes in the last few days.

Earlier, Brij Bhushan Singh had said resigning from his post, as demanded by protesting wrestlers, wasn't a big deal for him, but he won't do it "as a criminal".

"Their (wrestlers') demands are constantly changing. They first asked for my resignation as the federation chief, I said that would mean accepting the charges against me. Resignation is no big deal, but I won't do it as a criminal. I am not a criminal," he said.