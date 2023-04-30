‘Akhilesh Yadav knows the truth’: Brij Bhushan's big claim on wrestlers' protest

‘Akhilesh Yadav knows the truth’: Brij Bhushan's big claim on wrestlers' protest2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Taking a dig at Congress leader Deepender Hooda, Brij Bhushan said, 'The entire world knows that all these women are from the Mahadev Wrestling Academy and Deepender Singh Hooda is the patron of that akhada.'
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday told reporters that the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar have political motive. "It's evident since the beginning that their (protesting wrestlers) motive is politics, not (my) resignation," the BJP MP told reporters.
