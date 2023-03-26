Akhilesh Yadav raises concerns over the survival of democracy in India

Akhilesh Yadav raises concerns over the survival of democracy in India2 min read . 04:45 PM IST
Yadav expressed his support for the Congress party's ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday made a statement stating that the larger issue confronting the nation is the survival of democracy.
As per the news agency ANI, the Samajwadi party chief said, “The biggest question is whether democracy will survive or not. BJP is not a party, it is an organization."
Furthermore, Yadav expressed his support for the Congress party's "Sankalp Satyagraha," which aims to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of the Lok Sabha.
"I want to congratulate the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for the satyagraha," the former UP chief minister said.
Congress party initiated a Sankalp Satyagraha protest at Raj Ghat, which was attended by Priyanka Gandhi and several party leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary KC Venugopal.
Samajwadi Party leader pointed out that the same fate that befell Rahul Gandhi had also befallen Azam Khan and his son. Azam Khan, a Samajwadi Party leader, was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in October 2022 after being sentenced to three years in jail in a hate speech case.
Azam Khan had been elected as MLA from the Rampur Sadar constituency, which was won by the BJP in the by-polls held the previous year.
Yadav further pointed out that the same fate that befell Rahul Gandhi had also befallen Azam Khan and his son. Azam Khan, a Samajwadi Party leader, was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in October 2022 after being sentenced to three years in jail in a hate speech case.
Azam Khan had been elected as MLA from the Rampur Sadar constituency, which was won by the BJP in the by-polls held the previous year.
On Friday, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member following a Surat court's decision to sentence him to two years in jail for defamation. The case was filed against him for making a remark about the 'Modi surname.'
