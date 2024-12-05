Akhilesh Yadav criticized Yogi Adityanath’s DNA remarks, questioning his knowledge of science and urging him to avoid such talk. Yadav suggested both should get their DNA checked, calling the comments inappropriate for a yogi. Adityanath had linked Sambhal and Bangladesh, claiming similar DNA.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav responded strongly to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks on DNA, made during his speech at the inauguration of the 43rd Ramayan Mela in Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters in Kanpur, Yadav questioned the Chief Minister’s knowledge of science and biology. He said, "I don't know how much science the chief minister knows and how much biology he has studied. But I want to request him that he should not talk about DNA."

Yadav further added, "He should not talk about DNA. If he does, we all want to get our DNA checked. The chief minister should also get his DNA checked. I want to get my DNA checked, and the chief minister should also."

The SP leader also pointed out that such remarks were unbecoming of someone in Adityanath’s position. "This talk of DNA does not suit him. Being a saint, a Yogi in saffron robes, this language should not be used, and this talk about DNA should not be done," Yadav said.

The controversy stemmed from comments made by Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the Ramayan Mela, where he linked the DNA of a 16th-century general under Babur, acts in Sambhal, and current events in Bangladesh.

"500 years ago, a general of Babur committed certain deeds in Ayodhya, similar acts in Sambhal, and what is happening today in Bangladesh. The nature and DNA of all three are the same," Adityanath had stated, further asserting that Lord Ram had united society.

Violence against religious minorities in Sambhal and Bangladesh following protests In Sambhal, violence erupted recently over a local mosque survey, which led to the tragic deaths of four men. The incident, which was fueled by tensions surrounding the survey, has contributed to the rising atmosphere of communal unrest.

Since the Sheikh Hasina-led government in Bangladesh was ousted in August following intense student protests, the country has witnessed a surge in violence against religious minorities, particularly the Hindu community. Reports indicate widespread incidents of religious intolerance and attacks on minority groups.