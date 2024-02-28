Akhilesh Yadav summoned by CBI as witness tomorrow in UP illegal mining case
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summons to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as witness tomorrow, 29 February, in Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav as witness tomorrow, Thursday 29 February, in Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case. The case pertains to the issuance of mining leases in alleged violation of e-tendering process. The Allahabad High Court had ordered the probe.