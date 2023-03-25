Akhilesh Yadav tweets video of UP Police slapping vendor, asks 'is this ease of doing business'2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 04:11 PM IST
The video taken by an unknown person has now become viral on the micro-blogging website. In the video one of the inspectors can be clearly seen slapping a Maggi seller, who was already removing his cart from the intersection.
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav has shared a video on micro-blogging site Twitter, which shows Uttar Pradesh Police slapping a street vendor. "क्या यही है उप्र में ‘ईज़ ऑफ़ डूइंग बिज़नेस’ का प्रमाण?" (Is this the proof of 'ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh), the politician asked on this Twitter post.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×