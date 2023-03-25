Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav has shared a video on micro-blogging site Twitter, which shows Uttar Pradesh Police slapping a street vendor. " क्या यही है उप्र में ‘ईज़ ऑफ़ डूइंग बिज़नेस’ का प्रमाण? " (Is this the proof of 'ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh), the politician asked on this Twitter post.

The video shared by the SP Chief on Saturday, questioned how the Uttar Pradesh police functions in the state governed by the Yogi-Adityanath led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

The video taken by an unknown person has now become viral on the micro-blogging website. In the video one of the inspectors can be clearly seen slapping a Maggi seller, who was already removing his cart from the intersection.

See the video here

The video seems to be from Lucknow, was posted on Twitter by Akhilesh Yadav, who said, “देखो उप्र पुलिस का सरेआम अत्याचार, सत्ताधारी जिसे कहते हैं ‘अमृत-काल"(Look at the public atrocities of the UP police, the rulers who are called 'Amrit-Kaal').

The Lucknow Police replied on Akhilesh's tweet and said that the video was taken at 2.30am in the morning. The tweet also mentioned that the food sellers on the hand drawn carts, were stationed at an important intersection in an unauthorised manner.

The Lucknow Police informed that handcarts were stationed in an unauthorised section on the 1090 intersection. Upon being informed, a mobile team of the Uttar Pradesh Police visited the section and attempted to remove the sellers.

The tweet also mentions that they will identify the inspector who was seen slapping one of the sellers, and appropriate action will be taken against the cops.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party President in an apparent solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was sentenced to two years by a Gujarat court earlier, said BJP is afraid of opposition and fends off against them by implicating them in criminal cases.

"Defamation of the country, defamation of the public, defamation of harmony, defamation of the Constitution, defamation of the economy. Don't know how many types of defamation cases should be filed against the BJP.