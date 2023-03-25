Akhilesh Yadav tweets video of UP Police slapping vendor, asks 'is this ease of doing business'

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

The video taken by an unknown person has now become viral on the micro-blogging website. In the video one of the inspectors can be clearly seen slapping a Maggi seller, who was already removing his cart from the intersection.