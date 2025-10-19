Akhilesh Yadav's ‘Diwali-Christmas’ remark rakes up controversy ahead of Ayodhya Deepotsav: ‘Why spend money on diyas’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav drew criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for his comments over spending on diyas and candles during Diwali celebrations.

In an apparent reference to expenses by the Uttar Pradesh government during Diwali, Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that a lesson should be learnt from places abroad where, during Christmas, the entire city remains illuminated for months.

"... I don't want to give a suggestion. But I will give one suggestion on the name of Lord Ram. In the world, at the time of Christmas, the entire city is illuminated, and it remains illuminated. And that goes on for months. We should learn from them," Akhilesh Yadav said.

He asked, "Why are there repeated expenses on lamps and candles and put so much thought into it? What can we expect from this government; such governments should be removed. We will make sure that there are more beautiful lights...," Akhilesh Yadav said while responding to a question on Deepotsav celebrations..

BJP leaders hit out at Akhilesh Yadav: ‘Apologise to Hindus’ Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav over his "Diwali-Christmas" remark, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said his comments "is not only against the lamp-making Prajapati community."

Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "...I would like to tell Akhilesh Yadav and the entire country, lighting 'ghee ka diya' indicates that the country was so rich in ancient times that every house was capable enough to light 'ghee ka diya'. We should take pride in this"

Meanwhile, UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said in a post on X, "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, you are requested to stop insulting the Hindu faith for the sake of appeasement and vote bank politics."

"In Indian culture, lighting lamps is a centuries-old tradition, symbolising light, harmony, faith, and devotion. You have committed the despicable act of snatching the employment of the Prajapati community, who sell Diwali lamps," Maurya said.

He demanded that Akhilesh Yadav should "immediately retract" his statement and "apologise to Hindus".

‘Anti-Sanatan’ UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary termed Yadav as "anti-Sanatan."

In a post on X in Hindi, said, “SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's anti-Sanatan mentality has once again been exposed. The SP chief, who once tampered with Hindu customs and beliefs, is now not shying away from criticising their festivals as well.”

Congress reacts Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "...The country is secular. It has not yet become a Hindu nation. No government can spend public money on religious matters."

"Neither lamps nor candles can be purchased with government money. The Uttar Pradesh government claims to have lit 1,50,000 lamps. Where is the money coming from? This money belongs to the public, and the Constitution prohibits its use for such purposes...," Rashid Alvi said.

“But look at the influence of the Western mindset, which makes them feel guilty. So, what is happening has made the mindset of INDI Alliance very clear, that they hate Indian culture, Hinduism and the prosperity of Prajapati community...”

Ayodhya's grand Deepotsav celebrations Ayodhya is set to celebrate Deepotsav from Sunday (October 19), marking the homecoming of Lord Shri Ram. The grand Deepotsav festivities are scheduled to begin at 5 PM and will continue till 8 PM on Sunday, Oct 19.

The aarti ceremony, featuring 2,100 performers, is expected to set a new world record.

According to ANI, a record 26,11,101 lamps will illuminate Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, creating a divine spectacle that will not only dazzle the eyes but also fill hearts with devotion to Lord Shri Ram.

Following the lighting of lamps, there will be a light and sound show, culminating in a fireworks display.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi will participate in the Deepotsav being held Sunday evening at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu River. He greeted saints and mahants in Ayodhya ahead of the celebrations.

The Deepotsav, held under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, is now a symbol of faith, unity, and devotion. It continues to reinforce Ayodhya's identity as a global hub of spirituality and tourism, ANI reported.

Diwali, also called Deepavali, marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over the demon king Ravana. During this exile, Mata Sita was abducted by Ravana, leading to the eventual battle and triumph of good over evil.

