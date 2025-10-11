Akhilesh Yadav's official Facebook account suspended, claims party: ‘Opposing voice is being suppressed’

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday, October 10, claimed that its president Akhilesh Yadav's official Facebook account was suspended, accusing the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of orchestrating the move. The former UP chief minister frequently used his Facebook page to express his opinion on governance and “shortcomings”.

The specific cause for the suspension of his Facebook account has yet to be revealed. According to sources, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's account with more than eight million followers was suspended around 6 pm on Friday.

Reacting strongly, SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand wrote on 'X', “Suspending the Facebook account of respected Akhilesh Yadav ji, the national president of the country's third-largest party, is an attack on democracy.”

“The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency, where every opposing voice is being suppressed. But the Samajwadi Party will continue to oppose the BJP's anti-people policies,” he said.

Party member Pooja Shukla said, “Facebook has dared to cross its limits — it has suspended the official page of Akhilesh Yadav ji (@yadavakhilesh) without any warning or notice.”

“This is not an ordinary account — this is Akhilesh Yadav ji , the voice of millions! Facebook must remember its boundaries — it cannot silence democracy. Samajwadis, it’s time to bring Facebook to its senses! Such arrogance will not be tolerated,” she said.

Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Pawan Pandey also tweeted against Facebook over the suspension of Akhilesh Yadav's social media account and said it was done without any notice or communication.

“This is no ordinary account — it is a malicious attempt to suppress the voice of Akhilesh Yadav Ji, the voice of Indian democracy and millions of people!” he said.