Akhilesh-Mamata meeting elicits promise of new front, and a message for Congress

Akhilesh-Mamata meeting elicits promise of new front, and a message for Congress1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that his party would maintain equidistance from both the Congress and the BJP in its fight against the saffron camp. The SP would stand firmly with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to defeat the BJP.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, with the two leaders agreeing to “work unitedly to fight the BJP". The Congress however has no role to play in this new front, with Yadav asserting that the other party could do as they pleased.
